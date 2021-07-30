Left Menu

Beware of bogus outfits while donating for flood relief: Maha police

Fraudsters are collecting money online in the name of flood victims by setting up bogus organizations, Maharashtra Police warned on Friday.People should be vigilant while donating online to any organization, the cyber wing of the state police said in an advisory.Several organizations are working for the victims of the last weeks floods and landslides and making appeals for help on social media. People should check the authenticity of the organizationperson before making a donation, they added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 18:02 IST
Beware of bogus outfits while donating for flood relief: Maha police
  • Country:
  • India

Fraudsters are collecting money online in the name of flood victims by setting up bogus organizations, Maharashtra Police warned on Friday.

People should be vigilant while donating online to any organization, the cyber wing of the state police said in an advisory.

Several organizations are working for the victims of the last week's floods and landslides and making appeals for help on social media. Cyber fraudsters are taking advantage of this and collecting donations for non-existent NGOs and charitable trusts. The bank accounts provided by such people are found to be personal accounts, the police said. People should check the authenticity of the organization/person before making a donation, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021