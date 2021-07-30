Beware of bogus outfits while donating for flood relief: Maha police

Fraudsters are collecting money online in the name of flood victims by setting up bogus organizations, Maharashtra Police warned on Friday.

People should be vigilant while donating online to any organization, the cyber wing of the state police said in an advisory.

Advertisement

Several organizations are working for the victims of the last week's floods and landslides and making appeals for help on social media. Cyber fraudsters are taking advantage of this and collecting donations for non-existent NGOs and charitable trusts. The bank accounts provided by such people are found to be personal accounts, the police said. People should check the authenticity of the organization/person before making a donation, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)