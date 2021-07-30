Patnaik announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for migrant workers killed in Andhra
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of the kin of the migrant workers from Odisha who were killed in a suspected electrical short circuit at a prawn hatchery in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.
Expressing grief over the loss of lives in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, Patnaik said Rs 2 lakh each for the family members of six migrant workers will be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
The six migrant workers were killed in the early hours of Friday at the hatchery in Repalle.
