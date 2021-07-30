Left Menu

Iran used drone to attack tanker off Oman, TV says citing Israeli official

Zodiac Maritime, the Israeli-owned company which manages the Mercer Street, a Japanese-owned Liberian-flagged tanker, earlier said the attack killed two crewmen, a British and a Romanian, and described it as suspected piracy. "What we have here is a terrorist act by Iran," the TV channel cited the unnamed Israeli official as saying.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-07-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 20:31 IST
An Israeli official has accused Iran of staging a drone attack on a tanker off the Omani coast on Thursday, Israel's Channel 13 TV said on Friday. Zodiac Maritime, the Israeli-owned company which manages the Mercer Street, a Japanese-owned Liberian-flagged tanker, earlier said the attack killed two crewmen, a British and a Romanian, and described it as suspected piracy.

"What we have here is a terrorist act by Iran," the TV channel cited the unnamed Israeli official as saying. "The Romanian fatality was apparently the captain of the ship, and the Briton a security man. The Iranians struck the ship’s body using an unmanned aerial vehicle," he added.

There was no immediate reaction from the Iranian authorities about the accusation.

