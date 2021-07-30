Left Menu

Man gets 20-year jail in rape case

A POCSO court in Rajasthans Bundi on Friday sentenced a man to 20-year imprisonment for raping a minor girl three years ago.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 30-07-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 22:43 IST
A POCSO court in Rajasthan's Bundi on Friday sentenced a man to 20-year imprisonment for raping a minor girl three years ago. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 upon the convict. Public prosecutor Rakesh Thakur said Yaadram Jat of Alwar district had raped a four-year-old girl in June 2018 and a complaint against him was lodged by her parents.

Judge Alka Bansal held him guilty of the crime under Sections 376 of the IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act, he said.

Statements of six witnesses were recorded and seven documents were produced before the court during the trial, he said.

