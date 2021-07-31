Wanted gangster arrested by Delhi Police form UP's Saharanpur district
The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Friday arrested a wanted gangster from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, officials said.
Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi was wanted in several cases in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, they said.
Police had announced a reward of Rs 7 lakh for information leading to his arrest.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said ''We have arrested wanted gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi from Saharanpur today (Friday).'' He is being interrogated, he said.
