Kanpur Police busts fake call centre, arrests two for duping US citizens

Kanpur Police on Friday busted a fake international call centre in the Naubasta area of the city and arrested two persons for allegedly cheating US citizens. Speaking to ANI, Additional DCP (Crime) Deepak Bhukar said that they cheated US citizens in the name of getting home and personal loans.

"They cheated US citizens in the name of home and personal loans. The data of two lakh US citizens have been found from their possession," said Kanpur Additional DCP (Crime) Deepak Bhukar. The DCP further said that the accused used to receive payments in the form of gift cards, wire transfers, and Bitcoins.

Advertisement

"They would take USD 500-USD 2000 from a customer. They received Rs 5 lakhs worth payment in Bitcoin," added Kanpur Additional DCP (Crime). Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)