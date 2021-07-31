Delhi: Man arrested after 3 yrs for misappropriating Rs 49 lakh from private company

A 38-year-old man was arrested three years after he along with his colleague allegedly misappropriated Rs 49 lakh from a company here and later his family lodged a false complaint of abduction against the employer to save him from legal action, police said on Saturday.

Accused Lokesh Sharma, who joined the private company as a cashier in 2016, was apprehended from ISBT Kashmiri gate here, they said.

On his disclosure, his accomplice Sukhwinder Singh, (30), a resident of Model Town, was also arrested in the case, police said.

Rajan Gupta, Accounts Manager of Krish Automotors Pvt. Ltd. Pitampura, in his complaint had alleged that Lokesh Sharma and Sukhwinder Sharma were employed as cashiers in their firm since 2016, and in 2018, during audit, it was found that Rs 49 lakh was misappropriated from the company accounts by them, they said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered in 2018 against the employees at Mangolpuri police station and during the course of investigation, the evidence gathered pointed towards misappropriation of a large sum of money by the duo, a senior police officer said.

Police said that the accused, Lokesh, however, had also written a suicide note against the complainant company for alleged harassment and left his home without informing anyone. Later, a case was registered against the company for abduction at Burari police station on the complaint of his family members.

Both Lokesh and Sukhwinder were absconding from their respective houses since 2018, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said, ''We deployed our teams to find information about Lokesh through his family and acquaintances but we did not get any clue. Technical information and ground intelligence network, however, pointed towards some suspicious activity. Our team was able to zero in on the location of the missing accused Lokesh Sharma.'' ''During the search operation, raids were conducted at various locations, including Nainital, but he was not found there and finally he was apprehended from ISBT Kashmiri gate on Thursday,'' he said.

When Lokesh was questioned, he disclosed that with the misappropriated money, he cleared his debt and kept the rest of the amount with him. He told police that Sukhwinder had also encouraged him and both of them hatched the plan to misappropriate the company fund, Singh said.

''He wrote a letter against the complainant company to put pressure on them in not pursuing a case against him so that he can live comfortably. For this, he also relocated to Uttarakhand and planned to set up a business there and eventually move his family with him,'' he said.

During his police remand, co-accused Sukhwinder Singh, who was arrested in the case on Friday, during questioning disclosed that he had purchased a flat in Uttam Nagar with the proceeds from the misappropriated amount, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)