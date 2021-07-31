Food delivery man killed as Army vehicle hits two-wheeler in Thane
A 24-year-old food delivery man was killed in Thane city after a tanker attached to the Army dashed into his two-wheeler, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Saket road on Thursday evening and a case under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against Army personnel Sunil Singh, who was driving the tanker from Baroda in Gujarat to Bengaluru in Karnataka, an official said.
''The victim, identified as Namdeo Namwad, died en route to hospital. The tanker driver has been served a notice in his Bengaluru unit,'' the official said.
