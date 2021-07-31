Gujarat HC's e-sewa centre to become active from Aug 2

The Gujarat High Court has set up an e-Sewa Kendra on its premises intending to provide online services to advocates, litigants and citizens as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court's e-committee, the HC Registrar General's office said on Saturday. This centre will become functional from August 2. The status of any case at the High Court as well as all other courts in the district judiciary of Gujarat will be made available through this centre. The case status, once availed through email, will continue to be automatically delivered as and when there is any update in the case, till it is finally disposed of, an official release said. Services like electronic filing of petitions, including scanning of hard copies to appending electronic signatures, and uploading, generating an e-filing number etc will be made available at nominal charges, it said.

The e-sewa centre will also provide technical assistance to litigants in online purchase of stamp papers, and facilitate application for Aadhaar-based digital signature, inquiries about the location of courts, judges on leave, how to avail free legal services, etc., said the release.

Advertisement

It is equipped with two touch-screen kiosks for visitors to check the status of cases by themselves. An e-filing helpdesk has also been set up to help visitors for filing of cases in the HC. Facilitation for legal aid and advice has also been included in this eSewa Kendra through two Para-legal volunteers (PLVs) of the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority (GSLSA), it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)