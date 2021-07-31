Left Menu

Rape survivor from Kerala moves SC to marry her assaulter, a defrocked priest

The woman, who was a minor when she was raped and later given birth to the child, has sought that the former priest be released on bail. On February 16, the Kerala High Court dismissed a plea of the former priest seeking bail to marry the survivor saying that it has no merit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 20:49 IST
Rape survivor from Kerala moves SC to marry her assaulter, a defrocked priest
  • Country:
  • India

A rape survivor from Kottiyoor in Kerala has moved the Supreme Court seeking its permission to marry her assaulter - a defrocked priest who is now undergoing 20 years imprisonment. The woman, who was a minor when she was raped and later given birth to the child, has sought that the former priest be released on bail. Robin Vadakkumcherry, who had initially tried to frame the woman's biological father, was found guilty by a POCSO court in 2019 after she turned hostile as she claimed that they had a consensual relationship. On February 16, the Kerala High Court dismissed a plea of the former priest seeking bail to marry the survivor saying that it has no merit. The high court had said in its order that the trial court's finding that the survivor was a minor at the time of rape is still in force and an appeal against the conviction of the accused is still pending before it. It had said that allowing the parties to get married while the trial court's finding is intact would mean granting judicial approval to the marriage. On July 13, 2018, the top court had termed as ''very serious'' the charges in Kottiyoor rape case involving the minor and the then Catholic priest. It had refused to stay the trial of the case. Besides Vadakkumcherry, police had then booked two doctors and a hospital administrator under the provisions of POCSO Act for allegedly covering up the crime, not reporting it to the police after they had come in contact with the minor rape victim and destroying of evidences. The victim had given birth to the child at their hospital and was under their care.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021