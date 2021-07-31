Left Menu

ACB seizes Rs 40 lakh unaccounted cash from Rajasthan govt officer’s residence

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-07-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 22:02 IST
Documents pertaining to transactions of more than Rs 6 crore were also recovered and they are being examined, an ACB official said here. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has seized unaccounted cash of Rs 40 lakh and documents related to properties worth crores of rupees during a search of the residence of a pollution control board officer, officials said on Saturday.

Documents pertaining to transactions of more than Rs 6 crore were also recovered and they are being examined, an ACB official said here.

Following a tip-off, a team of the ACB caught Hansram Kasana, Bharatpur's regional pollution control board officer, on Thursday with a cash of Rs 1.60 lakh, he said.

After this, a search was started at his Jaipur residence wherein Rs 40 lakh and documents of several plots, villas and other properties worth crores of rupees were seized, the official said.

The valuation of the properties is going on, sources said.

"A case will be registered and appropriate action will be taken against the official," the ACB official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

