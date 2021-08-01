Left Menu

Eastern Fleet on visit to Port Blair to enhance synergy with Andaman & Nicobar Command

PTI | Porbandar | Updated: 01-08-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 11:03 IST
Eastern Fleet on visit to Port Blair to enhance synergy with Andaman & Nicobar Command
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet is on a visit to Port Blair to enhance synergy with the Andaman and Nicobar Command, an official release said.

The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) is the first integrated theatre command in India with headquarters at Port Blair.

The Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy is on a visit to Port Blair from July 31 to August 2.

The visiting Eastern Fleet is deployed for undertaking combat manoeuvres in Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea and comprises of one frigate, two destroyers, one tanker, two anti-submarine warfare corvettes and two corvettes, the release said.

After visiting Port Blair the Eastern fleet would undertake combat manoeuvres in Andaman Sea.

The operational deployment is to further enhance synergy amongst Eastern Naval Command and Andaman and Nicobar Command. The exercise would symbolise the commitment towards the safety and security of the Islands situated 700 nautical miles (NM) from the mainland. The operational manoeuvres in the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea would further strengthen the critical capability to monitor sea areas and important Sea Lines of Communications (SLOCs) through the Indian Ocean Region, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021