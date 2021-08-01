Eastern Fleet on visit to Port Blair to enhance synergy with Andaman & Nicobar Command

The Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet is on a visit to Port Blair to enhance synergy with the Andaman and Nicobar Command, an official release said.

The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) is the first integrated theatre command in India with headquarters at Port Blair.

The Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy is on a visit to Port Blair from July 31 to August 2.

The visiting Eastern Fleet is deployed for undertaking combat manoeuvres in Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea and comprises of one frigate, two destroyers, one tanker, two anti-submarine warfare corvettes and two corvettes, the release said.

After visiting Port Blair the Eastern fleet would undertake combat manoeuvres in Andaman Sea.

The operational deployment is to further enhance synergy amongst Eastern Naval Command and Andaman and Nicobar Command. The exercise would symbolise the commitment towards the safety and security of the Islands situated 700 nautical miles (NM) from the mainland. The operational manoeuvres in the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea would further strengthen the critical capability to monitor sea areas and important Sea Lines of Communications (SLOCs) through the Indian Ocean Region, it added.

