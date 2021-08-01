Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 20:19 IST
Prez to address commemoration of 100th year of Madras Legislative Council Monday
President Ram Nath Kovind will grace and address the commemoration of the 100th year of the Madras Legislative Council in Chennai Monday and unveil a portrait of the former chief minister Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, an official statement issued on Sunday said.

Kovind will be in Tamil Nadu from August 2 to 6, it said.

The president will visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington on August 4 and address the Student Officers of the 77th Staff Course, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

