Prez to address commemoration of 100th year of Madras Legislative Council Monday
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 20:19 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind will grace and address the commemoration of the 100th year of the Madras Legislative Council in Chennai Monday and unveil a portrait of the former chief minister Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, an official statement issued on Sunday said.
Kovind will be in Tamil Nadu from August 2 to 6, it said.
The president will visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington on August 4 and address the Student Officers of the 77th Staff Course, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
