Olympics-Gymnastics-Biles on start list for balance beam final

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-08-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 13:54 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Japan

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles is on the start list for Tuesday's balance beam final, according to the Tokyo 2020 schedule posted on Monday afternoon.

Biles, who won four golds in the 2016 Rio Olympics, had withdrawn from the other four individual finals she had qualified for in Tokyo, citing mental health issues.

The beam is her last chance to take part.

