Monsoon session: RS, LS adjourned amid uproar by Opposition

Both the Houses of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, were adjourned on Monday amid uproar by Opposition MPs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 15:12 IST
Visual from Rajya Sabha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Both the Houses of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, were adjourned on Monday amid uproar by Opposition MPs. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 3:30 pm while the Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3.36 pm.

The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 passed in Rajya Sabha before the House was adjourned. Earlier today, both Houses were adjourned till 12 noon.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19, and inflation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

