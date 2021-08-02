Left Menu

Olympics-Gymnastics - South Korea's Shin takes gold in men's vault

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-08-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 16:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Shin Jea-hwan of South Korea won gold in the men's vault at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Denis Abliazin of the Russian Olympic Committee won silver and Artur Davtyan of Armenia took bronze.

