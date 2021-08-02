Olympics-Gymnastics - South Korea's Shin takes gold in men's vault
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-08-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 16:12 IST
Shin Jea-hwan of South Korea won gold in the men's vault at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
Denis Abliazin of the Russian Olympic Committee won silver and Artur Davtyan of Armenia took bronze.
