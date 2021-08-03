CBI issues 'most wanted' notice against 3 accused involved in ABMSU leader’s killing

The CBI on Monday issued 'most wanted' notice against three accused in the killing of All Bodo Minority Students' Union (ABMSU) leader Lafikul Islam in 2017 and announced a reward of Rs two lakh to anyone providing information which may lead to their arrest. The CBI issued the notice against Rupa Brahma alias Kejeng Brahma, Dingkur Basumatary alias Dao and Bhadreswar Basumatary alias Bhadra. The three accused have been identified as former Bodoland Liberation Tiger (BLT) cadres who had joined the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF). The central probe agency also declared all three persons as absconding. Islam was shot dead by two motor-cycle-borne assailants at Titaguri Bazar in Kokrajhar district on August 1, 2017. Islam's brother Mohidul Islam told media persons here that the CBI has at least identified the prime accused involved in the killing of his brother who was a popular student leader. ''The process of justice has been delayed but the identification of the culprits is a positive development and we hope they will be arrested soon. “We also want appropriate action against the mastermind of the incident'', Islam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)