Jamaat-e-Islami Hind-backed party announces support for UDF in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-04-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 15:40 IST
The Kerala unit of the Welfare Party of India, a political outfit backed by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, on Tuesday announced its support for the Congress-led UDF in the Lok Sabha polls.

The party said that the Congress gaining more seats is crucial for ousting ''the Sangh Parivar'' from power.

Party state president Razaq Paleri said that they had adopted the same approach during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

''In addition to supporting INDIA alliance candidates nationwide in the elections to the 18th Lok Sabha, the Welfare Party State Committee has decided to repeat its 2019 position of supporting the candidates of the Congress-led UDF, the main party in the INDIA alliance, in all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies, considering the special situation in Kerala,'' Paleri said at a press conference.

When asked whether the decision was made after discussions with the Congress, he said that it was the political decision of the Welfare Party.

The Congress, which had earlier rejected the support of the SDPI, the political offshoot of the banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), has not reacted to the fresh development.

