Second reported attack in Gulf of Oman "deeply concerning" -White House

The White House called the reports of a second reported attack on a petroleum tanker in the Gulf of Oman "deeply concerning."

"We're monitoring this developing situation, and we are in close touch with London and other partners who around the world who are also monitoring," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. "The first reports are deeply concerning."

