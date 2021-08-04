Mumbai cops apprehend absconding accused in sexual assault case

The Mumbai police's crime branch has apprehended an absconding accused in a sexual assault case involving a minor girl, an official said on Wednesday. According to the police, the accused had allegedly assaulted a minor girl inside a toilet on the second floor of a transit building in suburban Ghatkopar in September last year, and had been absconding since. The accused, who is a history-sheeter, was out on parole at the time of the incident, he said. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The accused was changing his locations in neighbouring districts, and the crime branch received a tip-off and apprehended him on Tuesday from Sanaswadi in Pune, he said.

The accused has been brought to Mumbai and produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody, the official added.

