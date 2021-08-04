Mumbai cops apprehend absconding accused in sexual assault case
According to the police, the accused had allegedly assaulted a minor girl inside a toilet on the second floor of a transit building in suburban Ghatkopar in September last year, and had been absconding since. The accused, who is a history-sheeter, was out on parole at the time of the incident, he said.
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai police's crime branch has apprehended an absconding accused in a sexual assault case involving a minor girl, an official said on Wednesday. According to the police, the accused had allegedly assaulted a minor girl inside a toilet on the second floor of a transit building in suburban Ghatkopar in September last year, and had been absconding since. The accused, who is a history-sheeter, was out on parole at the time of the incident, he said. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.
The accused was changing his locations in neighbouring districts, and the crime branch received a tip-off and apprehended him on Tuesday from Sanaswadi in Pune, he said.
The accused has been brought to Mumbai and produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune
- Sanaswadi
- Sexual Offences (POCSO)
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
MIT-ADT University, Pune announces a PG Degree Program in M.A/M.Sc. in E-learning from the Academic year 2021-22
Giant squirrels, wild cats on display at Pune zoo
Heavy rainfall likely in Pune in next 48 hours: IMD
Maha: Ajit Pawar asks police, civic authorities to crack down on illegal birthday hoardings in Pune
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam