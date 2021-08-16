Left Menu

First Czech evacuation flight leaves Kabul

Babis said on Twitter the government would not provide more details until the rescue operation was finished. The government decided on Saturday to evacuate its two diplomats from its embassy along with local workers as the security situation in Afghanistan worsened. Other Western countries were also evacuating their citizens.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 16-08-2021 04:00 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 04:00 IST
The Czech Republic's first evacuation flight took off from Kabul and headed for Prague on Sunday with 46 Czech and local embassy workers and their families, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said. Babis said on Twitter the government would not provide more details until the rescue operation was finished.

Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country after the withdrawal of U.S. and other foreign troops after two decades.

The Czech government has also offered evacuation help to Afghans who worked as interpreters and assisted Czech troops deployed with the NATO mission in Afghanistan.

