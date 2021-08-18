India welcomes ASEAN consensus on Myanmar at UNSC meeting

Chairing a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on Myanmar, India has welcomed the ASEAN five-point consensus, including calls for an immediate cessation of violence in the junta-ruled country and that all parties shall exercise utmost restraint and commence a constructive dialogue to seek a peaceful solution to the political crisis.

Myanmar's military seized power on February 1 after overthrowing the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and declared a state of emergency. Suu Kyi is among an estimated 3,400 people still being held by the junta.

Advertisement

''Chaired closed UN #SecurityCouncil meet on Myanmar. Appreciate briefing by Foreign Minister II of Brunei Darussalam Dato Erywan Yusof, who is ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar,'' India's Permanent Representative to the UN and current President of UN Security Council Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted on Tuesday.

''India welcomes @ASEAN 'Five-Point Consensus' & looks forward to an early visit to Myanmar of ASEAN Envoy,'' he said.

The ASEAN five-point consensus states that there shall be an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties shall exercise utmost restraint; constructive dialogue among all parties concerned shall commence to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people.

It said a special envoy of the ASEAN Chair shall facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the secretary-general of ASEAN; ASEAN shall provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA Centre (ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management), and the special envoy and delegation shall visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.

India has condemned the violence in Myanmar and condoled the loss of life, as it urged maximum restraint and called for the release of detained leaders, emphasized the situation to be resolved peacefully, and underlined its steadfast commitment to democratic transition.

According to a recent UN Development Programme report, the ongoing political crisis in Myanmar will further compound the socioeconomic impact of the Covid pandemic, reducing incomes.

In the worst-case scenario, nearly half of the population of Myanmar (48.2 percent) will live in poverty (compared to the 24.8 percent in 2017), reversing gains made since 2005, the report had said, adding that if the situation on the ground persists, the poverty rate could double by the beginning of 2022.

In the nearly three months since the military took over the country, over 750 people, including children, are reported to have been killed by security forces in a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests, countless more have been wounded and thousands arrested, the report had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)