14 arrested in Assam over supporting Taliban on social media: Police

Fourteen people were arrested from across Assam for social media posts allegedly supporting the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, police said on Saturday. The arrests were made since Friday night and they have been booked under different sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IT Act and CrPC.

"@assampolice has arrested 14 persons for social media posts regarding Taliban activities that have attracted provisions of law of the land," special director general of police GP Singh tweeted. Singh also advised people to be careful about inflammatory social media posts, including retweeting them, liking them, as their actions could invite penal action.

Deputy Inspector General Violet Baruah also urged people to help law enforcing agencies keep tab on such social media posts. Baruah tweeted "we're registering criminal cases against such persons. Please inform the police if any such thing comes to your notice." Among those arrested are two people each are from Kamrup (Rural), Barpeta and Dhubri, police said. One person each was arrested from Darrang, South Salmara, Goalpara and Hojai districts, they said.

The arrested people also include four from the three Barak Valley districts. While two people have been arrested in Karimganj, one each have been apprehended from the other two districts, police officials added.

