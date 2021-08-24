Norway minister seeks extension in Afghanistan evacuation deadline

Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide says the evacuation deadline in Afghanistan should be extended beyond August 31.

''One of the main concerns is that the airport will be closed,'' Eriksen Soereide told Norwegian broadcaster TV2 on Tuesday morning. ''The civilian part is closed now, so we are completely dependent on the US military operation being maintained in order to be able to evacuate.'' She spoke as a plane with 157 people who had been evacuated from Afghanistan landed in Oslo. So far Norway has evacuated 374 people from Afghanistan.

''There is no guarantee that we will be able to help all Norwegian citizens who want assistance this time around,'' she told Norway's other broadcaster NRK, adding Norway will continue the evacuation as long as the airport in Kabul is open.

In neighboring Sweden, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said that she too could not guarantee that they can help all those who want to get out.

