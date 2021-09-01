PCR staff to be integrated with police stations to better surveillance: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police's control room patrolling vans from Wednesday will be integrated with police stations for better surveillance and to more efficiently attended to law and order issues, officials said.

In the current system, these vans, also called mobile patrol vans (MPVs), have their own patrol beats, base points and routes under the command of the central police control room (PCR).

This merger will boost the force's functioning, including investigation, Delhi Police Public Relation Officer Chinmoy Biswal said.

The step was taken after Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana constituted a high-level committee to coordinate this systemic change following detailed examination of all aspects, the officials said. The committee comprised Special Commissioner of Police Headquarters Sundari Nanda, Special Commissioner of Police (Operations) Muktesh Chander and Special Commissioner of Police (South Zone) Satish Golchha, they said. ''The merger of the present jurisdictional strength of the police control room (PCR) and that of police station beats will increase manpower and vehicular capabilities of police stations to conduct beat patrolling and keep better surveillance on criminals and illegal activities, besides attending to law and order functions under the single command of the police station or police district,'' Biswal said.

''Over 800 PCR MPVs will now get absorbed into police stations in the new system,'' he said.

The new decentralised system will allow police stations to organise patrolling along with PCR MPV staff and bring them under their human resources, Biswal said. ''For all practical purposes, the PCR staff, numbering around 5,000, shall be considered for posting to police stations,'' he said.

