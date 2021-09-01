Left Menu

Former CJI Sharad Bobde visits RSS founder Hedgewar's ancestral home

Former Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde visited the ancestral home of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur on Tuesday.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-09-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 14:07 IST
Former Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
Former Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde visited the ancestral home of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur on Tuesday. As per sources, Bobde visited Dr Hedgewar's (1925-1940) house to see how it was being restored.

"The former CJI also met RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi at Sangh's headquarters in the city later in the day," added the sources. Former CJI Bobde belongs to Nagpur and has been living in the city since his retirement earlier this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

