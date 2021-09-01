Left Menu

Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Karnataka on Sept 2

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-09-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 15:07 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Karnataka on Sept 2
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Karnataka on Thursday to attend a string of events in Davangere and Hubballi. After arriving at the Hubballi Airport in the afternoon, he would proceed by helicopter to the district headquarters town of Davangere along with the Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, official sources said.

In Davangere, he would inaugurate 'Gandhi Bhavan' and visit Kondajji Basappa Memorial and offer his tributes.

Later, he would inaugurate a police public school at Kondajji in Davangere district's Harihar taluk, and the central library of GM Institute of Technology (GMIT) in Davangere.

Thereafter, he would return to Hubballi, where he would attend the wedding reception of Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi's eldest daughter Arpita with KS Hrushikesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021