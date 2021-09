Armenian soldier killed by Azeri sniper fire on border - TASS

An Armenian soldier was killed on Wednesday after snipers in Azerbaijan opened fire on Armenian military positions, the TASS news agency cited Armenia's defense ministry as saying.

There have been a series of deadly border incidents between Armenia and Azerbaijan since a six-week war between ethnic Armenian forces and Baku over the Nagorno-Karabakh region and surrounding areas that ended last year.

