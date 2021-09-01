Left Menu

Karunanidhi's statue will be reinstalled, says TN CM Stalin

A statue of late leader M Karunanidhi would be installed on the arterial Anna Salai here, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Wednesday in the Assembly. Replying to DMK legislator Neelamegams request that the statue of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi should be installed on Anna Salai, Stalin said Dravidar Kazhagam chief K Veeramani has also made the same request to him.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-09-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 20:54 IST
A statue of late leader M Karunanidhi would be installed on the arterial Anna Salai here, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Wednesday in the Assembly. Replying to DMK legislator Neelamegam's request that the statue of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi should be installed on Anna Salai, Stalin said Dravidar Kazhagam chief K Veeramani has also made the same request to him. The Chief Minister said, for sure Karunanidhi's statue would be installed on Anna Salai following consultations with legal experts in view of a court ruling vis-a-vis installation of statues.

A statue of Karunanidhi, installed by the DK on Anna Salai was damaged following the demise of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran (MGR was the CM at the time of his death) on December 24, 1987 and it was eventually moved out of that location.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

