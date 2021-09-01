Left Menu

Give cow fundamental rights, declare it national animal: Allahabad HC to Centre

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday observed that cows are an integral part of the Indian culture and suggested the Central government to give fundamental rights to the animal and declare it as the national animal.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-09-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 22:09 IST
Give cow fundamental rights, declare it national animal: Allahabad HC to Centre
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday observed that cows are an integral part of the Indian culture and suggested the Central government to give fundamental rights to the animal and declare it as the national animal. The Court's observations came as a single bench of Justice Shekhar Yadav was hearing the bail application of a person named Javed who was arrested under the Cow Slaughter Act in Uttar Pradesh. The bail application was rejected by the court.

Justice Yadav said that the central government should table a bill in the Parliament to give fundamental rights to cows. He further said that strict laws should be enacted to punish those harming the animal. "Give cow fundamental rights, declare it national animal. We know that when a country's culture and its faith gets hurt, the country becomes weak," noted the Court.

Commenting on the HC's observation, Gau Seva Aayog Chairman Shyam Nandan Singh, said, "I very much welcome the court's decision, and I am happy that the court has given its decision to make the cow the national animal. Society was demanding this decision for a long time. Today, after many years, such a good decision has come. There are many gods inside the cow, the cow is not only an animal but our culture. The court's decision to give fundamental rights to the cow is also a very good decision." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021