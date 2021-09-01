Scale up initiatives to set up rainwater harvesting structures: Delhi LG to officials

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday advised officials to incentivise efficient use of water and scale up initiatives to set up rainwater harvesting structures in the city.

Baijal reviewed the progress of the implementation of 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan' and restoration and rejuvenation of water bodies in Delhi during a meeting with top officials, including Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev.

In a series of tweets, the Lt Governor lauded efforts made so far, including setting up of Jal Shakti Kendras, GIS Mapping of water bodies, documentation and revival of water bodies, and emphasised on maintenance of watershed area of these bodies.

''The officials were advised to put in place appropriate mechanisms of incentives and disincentives to promote efficient use use water and curb wastage of water besides scaling up initiatives for setting up rain water harvesting structures,'' he said in a tweet.

He also suggested the use of innovative techniques for recycling of water for non-potable purpose and fixing activity-wise timelines and regular monitoring for better results and timely completion of the projects.

