Left Menu

Mumbai court remands actor Armaan Kohli to 14-day judicial custody

A Mumbai court on Wednesday remanded actor Armaan Kohli to 14-day judicial custody, who was arrested following the seizure of drugs from his residence in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharastra) | Updated: 01-09-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 22:48 IST
Mumbai court remands actor Armaan Kohli to 14-day judicial custody
Armaan Kohli produced before court by NCB. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai court on Wednesday remanded actor Armaan Kohli to 14-day judicial custody, who was arrested following the seizure of drugs from his residence in Mumbai. Kohli was arrested with MD drug, following the arrest of Kohli. The actor has been arrested under sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, and 35 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

Earlier on August 31, two foreign drug peddlers were arrested after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) carried out raids in Mumbai and Nala Sopara. During the raid, the NCB had allegedly recovered a small quantity of Cocaine drug from Kohli's residence, after which he was taken for further interrogation. At the time of his arrest, he was found in an inebriated condition, informed NCB officials.

Two drug peddlers were also arrested by the NCB in a raid in the Juhu area on August 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021