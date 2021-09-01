Left Menu

Leading health experts have lauded Kerala's COVID defense measures: state govt

It said that health experts from UK, USA, Australia and various parts of India took part in the meeting where they were of the view that the preventive measures adopted by Kerala since the first day of the COVID pandemic were effective.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-09-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 22:49 IST
Leading health experts have lauded Kerala's COVID defense measures: state govt
  • Country:
  • India

Leading health experts here and abroad have praised the COVID-19 prevention measures taken by Kerala as it was able to strengthen its health sector and reduce the mortality rate, a state government release said on Wednesday.

The experts lauded the southern state's efforts in combating the pandemic in an online meeting helmed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to assess the COVID situation here and provide guidance to deal with it, the release said. It said that health experts from UK, USA, Australia and various parts of India took part in the meeting where they were of the view that the preventive measures adopted by Kerala since the first day of the COVID pandemic were effective. Many of the experts said the sero prevalence survey conducted by ICMR has found that Kerala was the least infected state and lauded the state for strengthening its health sector and reducing mortality.

They were also of the view that there was no need to worry about the possibility of an increase in the number of patients, as the spread of the pandemic would soon be controlled by vaccination which was progressing well in the state, the release said.

They were also of the view that the low number of hospital admissions was an indication that the situation was not dangerous.

Therefore, they felt that discussions were needed to make the economic and social sectors of Kerala more active, the release said and added that opening of educational institutions was also considered. Discussions were also held on new strategies that can be adopted in testing and immunization to prevent the spread of COVID.

The CM was of the view that such meetings would help give a new direction to the COVID defense activities in the state, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021