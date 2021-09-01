Leading health experts have lauded Kerala's COVID defense measures: state govt

Leading health experts here and abroad have praised the COVID-19 prevention measures taken by Kerala as it was able to strengthen its health sector and reduce the mortality rate, a state government release said on Wednesday.

The experts lauded the southern state's efforts in combating the pandemic in an online meeting helmed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to assess the COVID situation here and provide guidance to deal with it, the release said. It said that health experts from UK, USA, Australia and various parts of India took part in the meeting where they were of the view that the preventive measures adopted by Kerala since the first day of the COVID pandemic were effective. Many of the experts said the sero prevalence survey conducted by ICMR has found that Kerala was the least infected state and lauded the state for strengthening its health sector and reducing mortality.

They were also of the view that there was no need to worry about the possibility of an increase in the number of patients, as the spread of the pandemic would soon be controlled by vaccination which was progressing well in the state, the release said.

They were also of the view that the low number of hospital admissions was an indication that the situation was not dangerous.

Therefore, they felt that discussions were needed to make the economic and social sectors of Kerala more active, the release said and added that opening of educational institutions was also considered. Discussions were also held on new strategies that can be adopted in testing and immunization to prevent the spread of COVID.

The CM was of the view that such meetings would help give a new direction to the COVID defense activities in the state, the release said.

