COVID-19: 700 more ICU beds arranged in Dehradun

As part of COVID-19 preparations, 700 additional ICU beds have been provided in Dehradun hospitals.

ANI | Dehradun | Updated: 02-09-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 12:53 IST
District Magistrate of Dehradun, R. Rajesh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As part of COVID-19 preparations, 700 additional ICU beds have been provided in Dehradun hospitals. District Magistrate of Dehradun, R Rajesh Kumar, said, "We have increased 700 ICU beds. Now we have 879 ICU beds and 1,400 oxygen concentrators in the district."

Speaking about the COVID-19 vaccination drive, he said, "90 per cent of people above the age of 45 years have been vaccinated." "83 per cent of people between the ages of 18-44 years have been vaccinated", he added.

Currently, there are more than three lakhs active COVID cases in Uttarakhand with 7381 COVID deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

