Abu Dhabi removes quarantine for all vaccinated travellers
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-09-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 14:11 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi will remove the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travelers arriving from international destinations starting Sunday, said the Abu Dhabi government media office on Twitter on Thursday.
A negative PCR test remains a requirement to travel to the United Arab Emirates' capital, it said.
