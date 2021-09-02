Left Menu

Abu Dhabi removes quarantine for all vaccinated travellers

Abu Dhabi removes quarantine for all vaccinated travellers
  United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi will remove the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travelers arriving from international destinations starting Sunday, said the Abu Dhabi government media office on Twitter on Thursday.

A negative PCR test remains a requirement to travel to the United Arab Emirates' capital, it said.

