Memorial to honour police firing victims, who fought for social justice: TN CM

A memorial would be built to honour the sacrifices of 21 champions of social justice who fell to police bullets in 1987 staging protests seeking reservation, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced in the Assembly on Thursday.

The 'manimandapam' would be set up in Villupuram district at a cost of Rs 4 crore, he said, adding this was an assurance he made in 2019 in the run up to the bypoll to the Vikravandi Assembly segment.

Vanniyar Sangam spearheaded agitations in 1987 in northern Tamil Nadu seeking separate reservation for Vanniyars and 21 participants died in police firing. Stalin said late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi carved out a separate category of Most Backward Classes in 1989 and provided them equal opportunities in education and job opportunities and his government has now legally enforced the 10.5 per cent internal reservation for Vanniyars.

On request for job opportunities, the Chief Minister assured that they would be given employment in government bodies based on their educational qualifications. The Vanniyars or Vanniya Kula Kshatriyas is a key constituent of the MBC category and the AIADMK was in power in 1987 during the quota agitations. Northern Tamil Nadu is the heartland of Vanniyars and they were provided 10.5 per cent sub-quota within the 20 per cent reservation for MBCs.

