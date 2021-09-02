Italy plans third COVID vaccine shots for most fragile-health minister
The Italian government is planning to start administering a third COVID-19 vaccine shot later this month to people with the most fragile immune systems, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Thursday.
- Country:
- Italy
The Italian government is planning to start administering a third COVID-19 vaccine shot later this month to people with the most fragile immune systems, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Thursday. "We will start inoculating a third dose to fragile people by September," Speranza told reporters, speaking alongside Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
Draghi said Italy was planning to further extend the usage of so-called Green Pass health documents, which are currently needed for long-distance travel, access to many leisure activities and also obligatory for school workers. He also said Italy might make inoculations obligatory for everyone once the anti-COVID vaccines had been given full approval by EU and Italian regulators.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italian
- Mario Draghi
- COVID
- Italy
- Roberto Speranza
ALSO READ
Italian marines case: SC asks Kerala HC not to disburse compensation to fishing vessel owner
Italian marines case: SC asks Kerala HC not to disburse compensation to fishing vessel owner
SC requests Kerala HC not to disburse any amount to boat owner till Italian marines case is being heard
Italian marines case: SC asks Kerala HC not to disburse compensation to fishing vessel owner
Viacom18 gets digital, TV rights of Italian Professional Football League for Indian subcontinent