Italy plans third COVID vaccine shots for most fragile-health minister

The Italian government is planning to start administering a third COVID-19 vaccine shot later this month to people with the most fragile immune systems, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Thursday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 02-09-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 20:47 IST
The Italian government is planning to start administering a third COVID-19 vaccine shot later this month to people with the most fragile immune systems, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Thursday. "We will start inoculating a third dose to fragile people by September," Speranza told reporters, speaking alongside Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Draghi said Italy was planning to further extend the usage of so-called Green Pass health documents, which are currently needed for long-distance travel, access to many leisure activities and also obligatory for school workers. He also said Italy might make inoculations obligatory for everyone once the anti-COVID vaccines had been given full approval by EU and Italian regulators.

