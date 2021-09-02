Left Menu

Two injured in accidental firing in Bathinda

PTI | Bathinda | Updated: 02-09-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 22:29 IST
Two people were injured in accidental firing from the weapon of a local Congress leader's private gunman in a village here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place during a meeting attended by Congress rural in-charge Khushbaj Jatana in Talwandi Sabo, they said.

As the meeting was underway, the weapon of a local Congress leader's gunman went off, the police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Talwandi Sabo, Jasmeet Singh said it was a case of accidental fire.

