Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Poonch

The Army has foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, defence officials said on Friday.

This is the second infiltration bid foiled by the Army in the last five days.

''There was an infiltration attempt (by terrorists) along LoC in Poonch sector last night,'' said the PRO defence.

The infiltration bid has been foiled with effective fire by the troops on our side of the LoC, he said.

Further details are awaited, the PRO added. He, however, denied any ceasefire violation along the LoC.

Earlier in the week on Monday, two terrorists were killed as Army troops foiled a similar infiltration attempt along the LoC in Poonch district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)