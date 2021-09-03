Left Menu

Three of family killed as car overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 03-09-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 13:38 IST
Three of family killed as car overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A couple and their daughter were on Friday killed after their car hit a divider and overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in the Nasirpur area, police said. The incident took place when Harish Pandey (32), his wife Jyoti (32), and daughter Tanya (4) were returning to Agra from Kushinagar after attending a function, Additional SP, Rural, Akhilesh Narain said.

The bodies were trapped inside the car and taken out after cutting the doors.

Harshit was working as a manager in the Agra Cooperative Bank, he said.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for the postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021