Three of family killed as car overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway
A couple and their daughter were on Friday killed after their car hit a divider and overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in the Nasirpur area, police said. The incident took place when Harish Pandey (32), his wife Jyoti (32), and daughter Tanya (4) were returning to Agra from Kushinagar after attending a function, Additional SP, Rural, Akhilesh Narain said.
The bodies were trapped inside the car and taken out after cutting the doors.
Harshit was working as a manager in the Agra Cooperative Bank, he said.
The bodies of the victims have been sent for the postmortem.
