Putin says we need to discuss 'legalising' political force in Afghanistan
President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that there would be no political force to talk to directly if Afghanistan breaks up as a country and called for joint efforts to decide about "legalizing" a political force there.
Putin made the comment at a forum in Vladivostok where he was asked if Moscow would recognize the Taliban government. The Taliban is formally recognized as a terrorist group in Russia.
