BSF rescues 2 white peacocks along India-Bangladesh border

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-09-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 18:01 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) rescued two white peacocks in West Bengal's Nadia district on Friday while the birds were being smuggled into India from Bangladesh, an officer of the paramilitary force said.

During patrolling near Burnpur-Matiari border outpost early on Friday, BSF personnel spotted two men hiding being woods close to the international border, he said.

On being challenged, the alleged Bangladeshi smugglers dropped two bags from their hands and fled the spot. BSF personnel opened the bags and found two albino peacocks in those, the officer said.

BSF personnel fed the peacocks and handed them over to the Forest Department.

''We have received two peacocks. They might either be sent to Alipore Zoo in Kolkata or released in Bethuadahari Wildlife Sanctuary in Nadia,'' Pradip Bagchi, Deputy Ranger (Ranaghat) of Nadia Murshidabad range of the Forest Department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

