ED establishes new office in Karnataka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 18:21 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has established a new sub-zonal office in Karnataka's Mangaluru district that began functioning from Friday.

The office is located at E-7, Central Excise Staff Quarters, Kankanady in Mangaluru and it will function under its existing zonal office in the state that is based in the capital city of Bengaluru, the agency said in a statement.

The new office will be headed by a deputy director rank officer and have jurisdiction over 15 districts of the state -- Dakshina Kannada, Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bellary, Bidar, Bijapur, Gadag, Haveri, Davangere, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Uttara Kannada, Koppal, Udupi and Raichur, it said.

Two similar sub-zonal offices were recently established by the ED in Shillong (Meghalaya) and Imphal (Manipur).

The ED functions under the Union finance ministry and apart from enforcing the criminal anti-money laundering law PMLA, it also implements the civil sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and Fugitive Economic Offenders Act that was brought in 2018.

