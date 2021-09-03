Delhi Police solves 80 snatching cases, recovers 93 stolen mobile phones

The Delhi Police solved over 80 cases of snatching, robbery, and theft in Dwarka district in August and recovered 93 mobile phones, officials said on Friday. A total of 18 people were arrested and two juveniles apprehended in 89 cases, police said. During August, police launched a drive under which it focussed on cases related to mobile phones getting robbed, stolen, or snatched, they said. Police collected FIRs from all police stations of Dwarka district, raided different places and apprehended the accused, they said.

“The district cyber cell recovered 54 mobile phones, while 39 were recovered by the different police stations,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

Ten phones were recovered by Bindapur Police Station, followed by Dabri (5), Dwarka South and Najafgarh (4 each), Dwarka North, Uttam Nagar, and JP Kalan (3 each), Mohan Garden, BHD Nagar, and Chhawla (2 each), and Dwarka Sector-23 (1), Meena said. The phones have been handed over to their owners, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)