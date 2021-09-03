Left Menu

Internet, mobile services to be restored in Kashmir at 10 pm today

Mobile service (voice call) and broadband services on all platforms, that were snapped following the demise of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, will be restored at 10 pm on Friday, Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP), Vijay Kumar informed.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-09-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 19:44 IST
Kashmir Zone IGP Vijay Kumar. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
The restrictions and internet shutdown were imposed in the Kashmir Valley after the demise of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on September 1. "So far the situation has remained peaceful and under control. Thanks for the public's cooperation in maintaining law and order. Mobile service (voice call) and broadband of all TSPs shall open from today evening at 10 pm," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted quoting Kumar.

Earlier in the day, Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh had informed that the police will review and restore the internet soon. Earlier on Wednesday, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti informed that Geelani passed away at the age of 91.

Geelani had resigned from the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in June this year. (ANI)

