Mumbai: Woman, 3 others held for kidnapping, selling off 10-month-old boy

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 20:44 IST
A woman and three men have been held for allegedly kidnapping a 10-month old boy from Bandra in Mumbai and then selling the infant, who was finally rescued from Telangana, police said on Friday.

A woman identified as Mumtaz Khan (40) had approached Bandra police on Wednesday stating that her son had been stolen, an official said.

''A probe zeroed in on a woman who was coming for the past few days to give the complainant and her son food. We traced this woman, identified as Farhana Shaikh (33), to Shastri Nagar in Bandra West on Thursday. However, she told us she had sold the child to Khar resident Parandam Gundeti (50) for Rs 1.5 lakh,'' the official informed.

Gundeti, after being held, revealed he had sent the child to Telangana to his kin, and a Mumbai police team left for the southern state and rescued the child, the official said, adding that two people, identified as Nakka Raju Narsingha (35) and Vishirikapalya Dharmaraj (50), were held from there.

The four have been charged under relevant IPC provisions connected to kidnapping, keeping abducted person in confinement, trafficking among other offences, while a sum of Rs 1.85 lakh from the total transaction of Rs 3.15 lakh in the matter had been recovered, the official said.

