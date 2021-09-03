SC pulls up Jharkhand, UPSC for their roles in appointment of interim DGP

The Supreme Court Friday pulled up the Jharkhand government and the Union Public Service Commission for their roles in appointment of an interim DGP in alleged violation of an apex court judgement which had fixed two-year tenure for a state police chief who has to be selected from a list of senior police officers to be prepared by the UPSC.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was irked over the fact that the state government has appointed IPS officer Neeraj Sinha as an ad-hoc Director General of Police (DGP) and the UPSC has been refusing to prepare a list of senior police officers for the selection of the DGP.

“We have seen the state government affidavit and we have also seen the ‘great’ affidavit of the UPSC. They do not even know what is happening in the state...UPSC needs an overhaul. I cannot say anything more than this,” said the CJI.

The top court, on July 14, had issued the show cause notices to Sukhdev Singh, Chief Secretary of Jharkhand and Pradeep Kumar Joshi, Chairman of UPSC, on a plea seeking contempt action against them for the alleged violation of the 2006 judgement of the top court rendered in the Prakash Singh case.

It has been alleged that Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress coalition government flouted the verdict, which, besides issuing many directions on police reforms, had fixed two year’s assured tenure for DGPs.

The UPSC has been alleged to have committed the contempt of the apex court by failing to form a panel for selection of the new DGP for Jharkhand.

During the hearing, the bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose, took note of the submission of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Rajesh Kumar, a Jharkhand native, seeking contempt action against the Chief Secretary and the UPSC chairperson, that the state was in complete violation of the apex court’s judgement by appointing Sinha as ad-hoc DGP recently.

Asking Rohatgi to make the new DGP a party to the contempt plea, the bench asked senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Jharkhand government, as to why Sinha has been appointed when the apex court is seized of the matter.

“This is absolutely incorrect on part of the Jharkhand government,” the bench said, adding that it has also seen the affidavit of the UPSC which needed “overhauling”.

Sibal said that the state government has been making repeated requests to the UPSC to form a panel for the selection of the DGP, and the UPSC has asked it to approach the top court.

“We have written to the UPSC five times,” he said.

The plea has sought initiation of contempt proceedings against Jharkhand and the UPSC “for wilfully and deliberately disobeying the judgments/orders”, passed on different dates “by appointing another interim / acting Director General of Police (Head of Police Force), Jharkhand viz. Mr Neeraj Sinha (Respondent No.2) vide notification dated 11.02.2021.” Before this, the state had appointed M V Rao on an ad-hoc basis as the acting Director General of Police through notification of March 16, 2020, it said.

“The Petitioner is also seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the UPSC for wilfully and deliberately disobeying the directions given by this court in the judgments/orders as UPSC has not prepared the panel for appointment of DGP (HoPF, Jharkhand),” it said.

The 2006 apex court verdict in the Prakash Singh case had said that the DGP of a state shall be “selected by the state government from amongst the three senior-most officers of the Department who have been empanelled for promotion to that rank by the UPSC on the basis of their length of service, very good record and range of experience for heading the police force.” And, once he has been selected for the job, he should have a minimum tenure of at least two years irrespective of his date of superannuation, it had said.

The DGP may, however, be relieved of his responsibilities by the state government acting in consultation with the State Security Commission consequent upon any action taken against him under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules or following his conviction in a court of law in a criminal offence or in a case of corruption, or if he is otherwise incapacitated from discharging his duties, it had said. PTI SJK SJK RKS RKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)