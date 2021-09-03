Union Minister Bhatt visits Indian Military Academy

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt visited the prestigious Indian Military Academy (IMA) here and lauded it for the stellar training imparted to trainee officers amid the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Bhatt who toured the academy on Thursday and Friday interacted with the IMA commandant and the gentlemen cadets undergoing pre-commission training, the academy said in a statement.

He was briefed on various aspects of the training provided by the academy.

Bhatt also appreciated the training being given by the academy to a large number of gentlemen cadets from friendly foreign countries.

In a solemn ceremony at the IMA War Memorial, Bhatt laid a wreath in remembrance of the brave alumni of the academy who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

