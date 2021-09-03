MoS Health Bharti Pawar reviews facilities at Delhi's RML Hospital

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar visited Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi on Friday for a review. As per a press release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, during the review visit, the minister first visited the Covid Vaccination Centre and interacted with the beneficiaries there.

She also inspected the library of the PGIMER campus and the kitchen of the hospital and checked the quality of food items. The MoS then visited the ICU of the Nephrology Department of the hospital. While inspecting the ward of the bone department, she inquired about the well-being of the patients admitted there. Towards the end of the visit, the minister directed the Medical Superintendent for the best facilities for the patients and the best care and cleanliness of the hospital. (ANI)

