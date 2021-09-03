Left Menu

Mobile telephony services, fixed line Internet restored in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-09-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 23:19 IST
Mobile telephony services, fixed line Internet restored in Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

Mobile telephony services and fixed line Internet across all telecom service providers were restored in Kashmir valley on Friday night as the situation remained peaceful and under control, officials said.

Voice calling on mobile phones was restored on Friday night, the officials said.

They said fixed line Internet services across all telecom service providers were also restored.

Internet was earlier working only on BSNL's broadband and fiber lines.

The officials said mobile Internet services would be restored on Sunday afternoon.

Mobile services, except on BSNL's postpaid, were snapped across the valley on Wednesday night as a precautionary measure in the wake of death of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Mobile Internet and Internet on fixed lines, except for BSNL's broadband and Bharat Fiber were also barred.

Earlier, the decision to restore the services was announced by Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar.

''So far, situation remained peaceful and under control. Thanks for public's cooperation in maintaining law and order. Mobile service (voice call) and broadband of all TSPs shall open from today evening at 10 pm,'' the IGP said in a tweet on Kashmir Zone Police's handle.

Then, in a statement, the police said the situation across the Kashmir valley remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

The IGP Kashmir thanked the people for their cooperation with police and security personnel deployed on the ground and in maintaining the law and order.

A police spokesman said in view of the peaceful situation, voice calling on mobile phones and broadband of all service providers shall open on Friday night at 10 pm.

However, Internet mobile services shall remain shutdown till Sunday afternoon, the spokesman said.

He requested the people not to pay any heed to rumours being spread maliciously by anti-national elements, especially across the border, with an objective to disturb the prevalent peaceful atmosphere in the valley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021